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ABC-7 First Alert: Triple-digit heat returns!

By
Updated
today at 7:17 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert tracking the return of triple digit temps through the Borderland!

Today we woke to minor breezes and temps in the 70s. El Paso is expected to return to the triple digits today reaching a high of 102, Las Cruces is expected to reach a 99.

We have minor rain chances today, at most about a 10% for rain.

We will continue to dry as temps climb. By tomorrow we could lean dangerously hot with El Paso reaching a high of 106.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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