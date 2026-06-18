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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Triples continue, chances continue for rain & windy conditions

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:24 AM
Published 6:03 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today temperatures will once again trend within the tripe digits. Rain chances and winds are also expected to lean stronger into your evening.

This morning temps were still warm in the 70s to 80s. Temp will climb by lunch. El Paso expect a high of 101, Las Cruces expect a high of 99.

Rain chances will pick up into your evening. Along with your chance for isolated thunderstorms tonight we could see some stronger winds develop with any nearby storms.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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