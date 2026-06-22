Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 First Alert: Dangerously hot heatwave

KVIA
By
New
Published 5:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert because of our dangerously hot heatwave. Temperatures will trend warmer and warmer into mid week with triples expected this entire workweek.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for this weeks heat for El Paso and Las Cruces:

We started off warm this morning but this afternoon uncomfortably hot. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 106, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 103.

We will lean dry with temps expected to climb day-by-day through at least your Wednesday.

Drink your water! Sip, Sip, Hooray!

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.