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ABC-7 Storm Track First Alert – Extreme heat continues; storm chances later in the week and into weekend

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Updated
today at 5:39 PM
Published 4:06 PM

Continuing to track those triple digit temperatures through the end of our work week. High temps for today have been from 102-106.

I expect to see another hot day tomorrow with temps around 104-105.

Tracking some potential storms coming in our area by later Thursday, Friday and the weekend. Along with the isolated storms, temperatures will begin a slow cooling trend as well.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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