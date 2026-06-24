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El Paso residents set up water stations to beat the heat

KVIA
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Published 11:24 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso locals are putting up community water stations around the city to keep residents cool amid the summer heat. The initiative was started by Sun City Pickers, who just put up its first Downtown water station Tuesday. 

Sun City Pickers is a volunteer-run nonprofit that hosts weekly litter pickups to beautify El Paso and increase sustainability in the community.

You can identify the group's water stations by seeing a water dispenser with paper cups attached. Some of the dispensers have paintings.

Its Downtown water station is on the corner of Missouri Avenue and Kansas Street outside of Amigo Bail Bonds.

Wednesday, El Paso could reach a high of 109 degrees. Staying hydrated can reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

ABC-7 reached out to Sun City Pickers to learn more about its effort to hydrate the community.

Article Topic Follows: Weather
Community water stations
el paso
el paso heat
hydration
summer
texas

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Nina Gallegos

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