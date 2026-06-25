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ABC-7 First Alert: Hot temps with rising storm chances

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:05 AM
Published 5:57 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We remain under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat in the region. Rain chances begin today with some minor relief in temperatures coming next week.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today's heat for El Paso County:

We started our Thursday morning off with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. With our rapid warming we are expected to reach a high of 106 El Paso, and 103 for Las Cruces by mid afternoon.

By early evening we will see rain chances develop. Tonight there will be a 10-20% chance for isolated storms. Rain chances are expected through at least Wednesday of next week. With added rain chances temperatures will slowly decrease back into the 90s.

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Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

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