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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather First Alert: Hot this evening; chance of storms tonight with gusty winds.

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Updated
today at 2:53 PM
Published 2:19 PM

Still under an ABC-7 First Alert for the heat through this evening. An isolated storm possible through late tonight that could produce some gusty winds with blowing dust and sand.

Temperatures Friday will be around 104 for another hot day. Rain chances will be around 10-20% again.

Chance for storms into the weekend and tracking cooler temperatures for the beginning of our work week.

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Mikey Tongko

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