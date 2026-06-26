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ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Temperature still trending in the Triples – Relief is on the way with slight rain chances through the weekend.

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Updated
today at 2:56 PM
Published 2:39 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Still tracking temperatures in the triples digits through Sunday, but we are no longer under an ABC-7 First Alert. Temperatures starting to taper off through the week and into July. Rain chances will be isolated through this weekend with some gusty winds around some storms.

This evening we are seeing temperatures reaching 103 in El Paso and 102 in Las Cruces, by around 6pm, with a 10 to 20% chance of isolated storms throughout our area.

Gusts of up to 50mph possible from Deming going westward where storm coverage will be more widespread than around the Las Cruces/El Paso Areas.

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Mikey Tongko

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