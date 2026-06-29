Skip to Content
Weather

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Warm temps and rain chances this week

By
today at 7:37 AM
Published 6:04 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We will experience warm temps over the next few days with rain chances expected through your 4th of July holiday.

This morning we started off with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Today will be a warm day however were likely to experience some minor relief from the triple digits. El Paso is expected to reach a high today of 98, Las Cruces 96.

Tonight we hang on to 10-20% chance for isolated storms.

We will experience rain chances everyday this week including 4th of July.

Article Topic Follows: Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sarah Coria

StormTrack Weather Forecaster

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.