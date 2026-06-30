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Tracking a hot Fourth of July

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Published 5:16 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Borderland is expected to see a warmer and drier weather pattern through the holiday weekend, with only isolated storm chances east of El Paso.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will remain limited through Thursday, mainly east of the U.S. 54 corridor. While El Paso and Las Cruces are expected to stay mostly dry, gusty outflow winds and areas of blowing dust could develop if storms form nearby.

Temperatures are expected to climb through the week, with highs approaching or exceeding 100 degrees in the El Paso area by the holiday weekend. Las Cruces is also expected to see hot, mainly dry conditions.

Outside of any storm-related wind gusts, winds are expected to remain generally light into the weekend.

I encourage residents to stay hydrated, limit outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day and monitor the forecast for any changes ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

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Iris Garcia Barron

Iris Garcia Barron is a weather anchor and reporter.

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