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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hotter temperatures for the holiday weekend

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Published 4:32 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- This evening we're seeing a potential for another high in upper 90's in El Paso and Las Cruces with some areas seeing triple digits.

We're continuing to track high 90's and triple digit temperatures going into the July 4th Holiday Weekend and still seeing those very slight rain chances going into next week. Saturday will have a high of 102 with a 10% chance for an isolated storm.

By Monday, we have a potential of seeing additional daily rain chances. There will likely be scattered storms in the mountains with isolated storms in the lowlands. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s and low 100s.

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Mikey Tongko

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