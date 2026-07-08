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Las Cruces cooling centers open through July 11

City of Las Cruces
By
New
Published 11:54 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces area can expect near triple-digit temperatures this weekend, and the city opened cooling stations to help those who need a break from the heat.

Through July 11, these locations will have free air conditioning:

Thomas Branigan Memorial Library, 200 E. Picacho Ave.

  • 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday
  • 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday
  • Closed Sunday

Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal, 300 W. Lohman Ave.

  • 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday
  • Closed Sunday

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave.

  • 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday
  • Closed Sunday
  • The building is under construction but will have designated cooling areas.

Some Las Cruces senior centers will serve as cooling spaces. These buildings are open on weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. They're closed Saturday and Sunday.

  • Frank O'Brien Papen Community Center, 304 W. Bell Ave.
  • Henry R. Benavidez Community Center, 1045 McClure Rd.
  • Munson Center, 975 S. Mesquite St.
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Gabrielle Lopez

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