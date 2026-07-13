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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Isolated storms tonight; storm threat all week

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Updated
today at 3:23 PM
Published 3:19 PM

An isolated storm is possible in spots tonight along with some gusty outflow winds near some of these storms.

Throughout this week storms will be possible each day with better chances later Friday and the weekend as storm chances jump to around 40% - 50%.

Both El Paso and Las Cruces are still over one inch above average for precipition this time of year.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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