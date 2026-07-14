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ABC-7 StormTrack Weather – Isolated storms tonight with some gusty winds

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Updated
today at 3:45 PM
Published 3:40 PM

Isolated storms tonight with some gusty winds in and around storms. Some blowing dust and sand possible as well.

Isolated storms will be possible each day this week with increased chances for the weekend. Temps will stay in the mid 90s.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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