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El Pasoans experience tornado touching down in San Antonio

A tornado touched down early this morning in Northwest San Antonio, TX
Alexa Aguilar
A tornado touched down early this morning in Northwest San Antonio, TX
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Published 11:56 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- As much of South Texas has bared the brunt of torrential rainfall this week, a tornado also touched down in Northwest San Antonio Wednesday morning.

Some El Pasoans in San Antonio told ABC-7 about experiencing the disaster first hand.

Alexa Aguilar, an architecture student at University of Texas at San Antonio, and her twin sister Daphne were in the heart of the storm, as was much of campus.

ABC-7 will speak with both students about what they witnessed.

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