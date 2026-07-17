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ABC-7 First Alert continues – Storms likely area-wide tonight and thru the weekend

KVIA
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Published 2:24 PM

Lots of moisture or fuel will be lurking throughout the area tonight and thru the weekend to give us thunderstorms each day. Some storms will be capable of producing good rains in spots where flooding could be a concern. Gusty winds will once again be possible with these storms.

Temperatures will be below normal with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Warming temps next week with some drier air. Highs likely to hit around 100 by mid week.

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Doppler Dave Speelman

‘Doppler Dave’ Speelman is ABC-7’s chief meteorologist.

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