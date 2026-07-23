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ABC-7 First Alert: Triple digit trend, mostly dry conditions

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 6:04 AM
Published 6:01 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of our climbing temperatures. We are anticipating the return of dangerously hot triple digit temperatures into your weekend with drier conditions.

We woke this morning to temps in the upper 70s. By lunch El Paso is expected to reach a high of 102, Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 99.

Temperatures are expected to be even hotter by Friday.

Anticipate mostly dry conditions as rain chances continue to decrease.

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Sarah Coria

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