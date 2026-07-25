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ABC-7 FIRST ALERT: Triple-digit heat continues as isolated mountain storms return this weekend

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Updated
today at 4:51 AM
Published 5:09 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) --  The Borderland remains under an ABC-7 First Alert as we continue tracking dangerous summer heat across southern New Mexico and far west Texas.

High temperatures tracking to climb into the 100 to 103-degree range this weekend, with triple-digit heat expected to persist through much of the upcoming week.

While the heat remains the primary weather concern, slightly better thunderstorm chances return Saturday and Sunday, mainly across the mountains and areas west of the Rio Grande. A few stronger storms could produce brief heavy rainfall, localized flash flooding in the higher terrain, gusty outflow winds up to 30 mph, and areas of blowing dust for some lowland communities.

Looking ahead, drier air returns early next week, limiting storm chances mainly to the mountains while keeping most lowland communities dry. Triple-digit temperatures are expected to continue through much of next week, with highs ranging from 100 to 105 degrees and additional Heat Advisories possible across portions of the Borderland.

Be sure to stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day, and never leave children or pets inside parked vehicles.

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