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ABC-7 First Alert: Record-heat potential continues

KVIA
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Updated
today at 6:52 AM
Published 6:02 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First Alert because of the heat. We will trend dangerously hot throughout your work week with potential to break standing heat records.

The National Weather Service has issued a weather alert for today's heat for the El Paso and Las Cruces area:

This morning we started off with temps in the upper 70s to low 80s. Temps are expected to only get hotter through the afternoon. El Paso is expected to reach a high of 106 Las Cruces is expected to reach a high of 105.

There is also a 10-20% chance for isolated storms in the region.

Expect a hot week as temperatures will remain above 104 through at least Friday.

Take a water break!!

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Sarah Coria

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