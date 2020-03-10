ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chance goes up for normally a very dry month

Forecast

March and April are typically our driest months all year; but we continue to see rain chances on the upswing for the next several days. Potential for rainfall up to .24" over two to three days - normally what we get for the entire month.

Temps will stay warm with highs in the low to mid 70's but cooling a bit with rain chances for Thursday and Friday.

The weekend looks to be dry with some periods of high clouds.

For the latest forecast and Doppler radar: http://www.kvia.com/weather