ABC-7 First Alert: Rain chance Thursday and Friday

Forecast

Rain will start to increase a bit Thursday and Friday. It appears that rainfall totals could be upwards of .25" in spots by the time this system moves east. So far this month we have already had 1.29" of rainfall - typically we only get .26" on average.

Temps will be able to climb to the mid and upper 60's Thursday with a little cooler air for Friday.

Drier air will arrive from the west Friday afternoon and evening with gradual clearing skies. Saturday should have a decent amount of sunshine with high clouds arriving Sunday.

