Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- We are in store for a beautiful Sunday. Temperatures will be topping off in the 70s for much of the borderland and mostly sunny skies. We will see occasional breezes but nothing to worry about. Tomorrow we will see those winds pick up area wide. Expect a warm afternoon tomorrow near 80 degrees for some parts, but winds could gust as high as 40 MPH.

-Andres Valle