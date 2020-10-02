StormTRACK Weather: High pressure brings us beautiful weather this weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- High pressure continues to be our best friend... so expect beautiful weather for the next several days. Highs will run above average, but not breaking any records. Winds will be fairly light, anywhere from 5-10 MPH.

Tonight's overnight lows will be in the upper 50s. Mostly clear skies.

Tomorrow brings plenty of sunshine with afternoon highs in the lower 90s.

No rain chances are in the forecast for the next several days.