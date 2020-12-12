StormTRACK Weather: Winds all weekend

Forecast

El Paso, Texas-- Breezy to windy conditions are on tap all weekend long. A cold front will also usher in much cooler air on Sunday.

Today's forecast will include above-average temperatures, with highs in the mid-60s for El Paso and low-60s for Las Cruces. Winds will generally be from the southwest at 10-15 MPH and Gusts reaching the 20-25 MPH range. Clouds will develop in the northern areas of our viewing area, while mainly clear skies are expected in the south.

The next cold front arrives tomorrow, kicking up our winds once again. This time with gusts around 30 MPH. Afternoon highs will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s across the DMA.