ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Last day of sunny skies, tomorrow rain returns

Forecast

Hey good afternoon to you all! It's feeling pretty good outside right now with temperatures in the upper 80s but we do expect to warm up into the mid 90s this afternoon. We will have mostly sunny skies today with only a few clouds floating around, but tomorrow we will see an increase in cloud cover and then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, storms will be very spotty, but expect more rain as we near the end of the week into the weekend. Saturday and Sunday are our greatest chances of rain. As of now we are not expecting any severe thunderstorms this weekend, but if things change we will surely let you know. As for outdoor plans this weekend, we still expect storms to be spotty, and for them to begin in the mid to late afternoon. Some locations could get heavy downpours whereas a few miles away could remain perfectly dry. Thus, I wouldn't cancel any plans yet, just be sure to stay updated with us so we can let you know if a storm is headed towards you. Happy Wednesday!