Forecast

A storm moving through the SW hammered the Borderland today with gusts 45-55 mph with blowing dust and sand. The winds will settle down tonight but colder air arrives behind a cold front arriving from the west. This front will cause some early wind chills tonight so some will need the lighter coats.

Temps will be some 10 degrees below normal Wednesday with highs in the upper 60's and low 70's with much less wind.