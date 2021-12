Wednesday will be nice with temps in the upper 60's. Thursday is warm too but the winds crank up later in the day and evening - gusts around 40 mph.

The cold front arrives early Friday to bring colder air to the Borderland along with windier conditions. Peak wind gusts hit around 45 mph.

The coldest air arrives Sunday morning with lows in the mid and upper 20's - the first freeze of the season for El Paso.