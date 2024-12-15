ABC-7 Storm Track Weather: Nice weather continues in the Borderland, cool front arrives Wednesday
Nice weather will continue in the Borderland through the next few days. Today, we will see a repeat of yesterday's weather: highs in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 30s.
A cool front will arrive Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a little cooldown... nothing major. Daily highs and lows will be around normal.
Another storm system will arrive in the Borderland bringing a slight chance of rain on Thursday and Friday.