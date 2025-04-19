Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Dusty and rainy afternoon conditions, cold and windy evening in the Borderland

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the dusty, gusty, and cold conditions today. The Borderland is currently experiencing dusty and gusty conditions out of the southwest. A Dust Advisory is in place until 3 P.M. for much of the Borderland.

Likewise, spotty rain showers are expected in the afternoon and evening hours, but will drop off later tonight. This rain will help knock some of this dust out of the air

Tonight, the winds will turn out of the northwest. These winds will be less intense but much cooler behind a cold front.

For Easter Sunday, it will be nice, calm, and cool. I am forecasting lows in the low 40s and highs in the 60s and 70s.

This will be another brief cooldown because next week we will be back in the mid-80s.

