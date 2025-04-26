ABC-7 First Alert: Dusty and gusty Sunday, winds up to 60 mph are possible

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for Sunday. Blowing dust with wind gusts over 60 miles per hour are possible. The estimated timeframe is from 11AM to 8PM Sunday. Peak winds will be between 2-7 PM.

The National Weather Service in El Paso has issued a High Wind Warning that will go into effect at 11 AM tomorrow. Because of the high wind gusts out of the southwest, the National Weather Service will issue a Blowing Dust Advisory at 11 AM as well. Likewise, Red Flag Warning has been issued for much of the Borderland.

La Vina will resume from noon to 7 PM in Anthony tomorrow. If you plan to go, pack a mask because it will be dusty and gusty.