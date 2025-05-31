Skip to Content
ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Showers and thunderstorms possible in the Borderland, chances linger the next few days

Congratulations to the Borderland High School Graduates who are graduating this weekend and next week. We will see daily highs in the 90s. A storm system will continue to bring shower and thunderstorm chances today and for the next few days. The moisture is from the remnants of Post-Tropical Cyclone Alvin.

Our rain chances will drop off after Tuesday, and daily highs will rise into the mid to upper 90s in the Borderland.

