ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms this coming week in the Borderland

6:42 PM
Happy Sunday to all in the Borderland. We have issued a First Alert for scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms this week in the Borderland. Today we rose to 100 in El Paso which makes today the 24th triple digit day.

These will be scattered to widespread showers and t-storms.

Models are in agreement that we will most likely see some action. The best chances will be Monday night going into Tuesday morning as well as Tuesday evening.

