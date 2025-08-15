ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Isolated showers and t-storms possible this evening, chances will increase this weekend
We have finally made it to the end of the week in the Borderland. Isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening and overnight in the Borderland. Most of the action was in the higher elevations this afternoon.
Rain chances will increase this weekend, the timeframe is looking like Saturday evening into Sunday morning.
It will be much cooler this weekend, highs in the 80s and 90s.