Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Slight risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail are possible

By
Published 3:21 PM

We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the slight risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail are possible. There is a lot of instability for these storms to work with because of the partly cloudy skies and good daytime heating. Most of the action is firing off to the west of the Borderland and will slowly work it's way to the east.

All of the activity is expected to increase by this evening.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.