ABC-7 First Alert: Slight risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail are possible
We are under an ABC-7 First Alert for the slight risk for isolated strong to severe thunderstorms, damaging winds and large hail are possible. There is a lot of instability for these storms to work with because of the partly cloudy skies and good daytime heating. Most of the action is firing off to the west of the Borderland and will slowly work it's way to the east.
All of the activity is expected to increase by this evening.