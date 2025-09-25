ABC-7 First Alert: Another quiet day today, multiple rounds of scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms expected tomorrow

Today will be mostly dry and quiet; most of the activity will be to the west of us and I cannot rule out a stray shower or two in the Borderland. Likewise, I am forecasting another day with highs in the 80s.

Our First Alert remains in effect for the great chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the timeline for what to expect. Tomorrow, we can expect scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms. Storms are expected to develop around 3 PM and continue into the late-night hours. If you are planning to attend high school football games tomorrow, bring an umbrella and a raincoat. Also, these storms may cause lightning delays in games.

Likewise, pack rain gear if you are planning to go to La Vina Wine Festival this weekend. Storm activity is expected to fire up Saturday morning and last through Saturday night. This scattered to widespread shower and thunderstorm activity may present some issues for the LA Tech and UTEP matchup at 7 PM Saturday evening.

Overnight showers and thunderstorms will linger into Sunday morning/afternoon.

Starting Monday, it will begin to dry out across the Borderland as our storm system shifts to the east and we will see a very dry pattern.