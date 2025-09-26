ABC-7 First Alert: Scattered to numerous storms expected this evening in the Borderland, afternoon storm chances throughout the weekend

The Borderland is expected to see numerous scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening, which is why we are under an ABC-7 First Alert. A few isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. The timeframe for today is from 4 PM to midnight. These storms may cause weather delays at some high school football games in the Borderland, especially if they are accompanied by lightning.

We are expecting a wet weekend in the Borderland with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. If you plan to go to La Vina Harvest Wine Festival, pack an umbrella and raincoat... likewise, if you plan to attend the LA Tech and UTEP matchup at 7 PM Saturday.

After Sunday evening, we will be drying out, and highs in the 90s will return to the forecast!