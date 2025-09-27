Skip to Content
ABC-7 First Alert: Widely scattered storms expected this evening, another round tomorrow

We continue our First Alert for the Borderland for widely scattered storms this evening. Yesterday's storm activity dropped off because of the afternoon cloud cover, which capped all of the daytime heating. Today, we are expected to see isolated and scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up this evening in the Borderland. Some isolated storms may be strong to severe.

This activity will last until tomorrow morning, and then we will see a pause in the action for a couple of hours. Storms are expected to develop again on Sunday afternoon and will last through Monday morning.

Afterwards, we will begin a dry pattern on Monday, and daily highs will rise into the 90s.

