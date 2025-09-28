ABC-7 First Alert: Numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland, drying out this week

We are under a First Alert for numerous showers and thunderstorms in the Borderland. The National Weather Service in El Paso and Santa Teresa issued a Flood Watch for El Paso, Hudspeth, Lincoln, and Otero Counties until 9 PM this evening. The watch area does not include El Paso nor Las Cruces. Various showers and thunderstorms are expected throughout the area this afternoon through the late-night hours.

Tomorrow, there is a slight chance of afternoon/evening showers and thunderstorms, with highs in the 80s. This will likely be our last wave of monsoonal moisture in the Borderland.

The Borderland will dry out and warm up, highs are expected to rise into the 90s as we start the first week of October.