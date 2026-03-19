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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Historic March Heat Wave in the Borderland this weekend, backdoor cool front arrives Sunday

By
Updated
today at 3:49 PM
Published 3:19 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the historic heat wave in the Borderland. After being one degree shy of the 1907 record yesterday. Another daily record high could be potentially broken today; our forecasted high is 92… the record is 92 (1907).

Tomorrow's high will be 95, the record is 93 (1907). Saturday's high will be 96 degrees and record is 89 (2017). Sunday's high will be 94 and the record is 93 (2017).

A backdoor cool front will arrive Sunday night and Monday's high will be at 86. If you plan to be out and about for the next couple of days remember to stay hydrated, take breaks, and wear sun protection! We are not acclimated to an early heat wave.

So what is driving all of this? A dominating upper level ridge that has built over the Desert Southwest and Rockies. Parts of the Desert Southwest and Southern California are under Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories where highs can rise up to 108 degrees by this weekend. An early work week backdoor cool front will sweep across the area Sunday evening and it will be 10-15 degrees cooler by Monday, but this will be short-lived. By Tuesday, the Borderland will be back in the 90s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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