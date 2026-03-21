Skip to Content
Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Historic March Heat Wave continues this weekend in the Borderland, backdoor ‘cool’ front arrives Sunday night

By
New
Published 3:55 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues for the Historic Heat Wave in the Borderland. We broke a 99-year-old record yesterday with a high of 94. El Paso International Airport has already surpassed the record of 89 for today... so far, we have hit 93 as of 3 PM and our forecasted high is 95.

Tomorrow will be similar to today, El Paso is expected to break another record because the forecasted high is 96 and the record is 93 (2017).

A backdoor cool front will arrive late tomorrow evening, which will bring Monday's high to the 80s.

This cooldown will be very short-lived; the Borderland will see another spike in daily highs by midweek where highs can be in the mid to upper 90s. 

We are tracking another backdoor cool front which will arrive Friday. Highs will drop into the 70s and 80s once again.

Like I have forecasted since Wednesday, an upper-level ridge continues to dominate the Desert Southwest. Since Wednesday, the ridge has expanded further east where parts of the Rockies, Great Plains, and Midwest.

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaelin Lewis

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.