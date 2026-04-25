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Forecast

ABC-7 First Alert: Gusty and dusty Sunday afternoon expected in the Borderland, gusts up to 50 miles per hour

By
Updated
today at 4:27 PM
Published 4:00 PM

Our ABC-7 First Alert continues in the Borderland for a gusty and dusty Sunday. Today is the third straight day of gusty winds. Tomorrow will be the windiest.

We are tracking a storm system that has swept through the region which will bring southwesterly wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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