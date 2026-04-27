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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a nice, warm, dry, and breezy week in the Borderland, chance of rain later this week

By
Updated
today at 4:23 PM
Published 4:08 PM

After a string of blustery days in the Borderland, it will be much calmer with warm, dry, and breezy conditions for the next few days. Daily highs will be in the 80s with lows in the 50s and 60s. This will be a calm pattern from today through Wednesday.

We are tracking a very active weather pattern expected at the end of the work week. A low pressure system will set up to the west of the Borderland which will pull moisture up from the Pacific Ocean and give us a chance for rain Thursday and Friday. A stationary front will set up to the east of El Paso which will cause our system to west to stall out. This is the perfect set up to get multiple chances of rain Thursday through Friday. The front will develop a low pressure system to the east of El Paso which will increase our chances Thursday going into Friday. Likewise, this same front will dip south and bring cooler temps Friday night into Saturday morning. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday will be cooler with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s.

This system will not cause issues with the BTS Concert this weekend. It will be mostly clear with temps in the 70s as the doors open and 60s as the show is wrapping up!

Article Topic Follows: Forecast
JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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