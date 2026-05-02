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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Tracking a cool evening in the Borderland, rain chances linger tomorrow

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Published 3:57 PM

We are tracking nice and cool evening in the Borderland. For those going to the BTS Arirang Concert this evening, bring a light hoodie because it will be cool.

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Jaelin Lewis

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