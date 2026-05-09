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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Hot today and Mother’s Day with highs in the mid 90s, mountain thunderstorms expected for Mother’s Day

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Published 3:58 PM

We are continuing to warmup in the Borderland! Almost similar to yesterday's forecast, it will be warmer today through next week with highs in the low to mid 90s.

There is a chance for isolated thunderstorms on Mother's Day in the Sacramento Mountains.

We are tracking a slight cooldown tomorrow going into Monday (only a few degrees cooler) and the Borderland will be in the mid 90s by next Wednesday.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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