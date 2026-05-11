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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Near-record highs tomorrow and Wednesday, remaining in the 90s all week in the Borderland

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Published 3:45 PM

It is cooler today because of yesterday's backdoor cool front, I am forecasting highs in the 80s. This will be very short-lived.

We are tracking near record highs tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the upper 90s. Likewise, Thursday-Saturday highs will be in the mid to upper 90s.

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JAELIN LEWIS
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Jaelin Lewis

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