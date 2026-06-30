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Forecast

ABC-7 StormTrack Weather: Chances for isolated showers but a hot weekend ahead

By
Updated
today at 5:47 PM
Published 3:24 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso is seeing another day of rain chances for Tuesday at 20% and increasing to 30% by Wednesday. Those chances decrease to on Thursday and stay at 10% everyday until Sunday.

Tracking average temperatures at 98 degrees in El Paso and 96 degrees in Las Cruces.

Triple digits temperatures return for the 4th of July Weekend. Mostly dry and hotter for the Holiday Weekend.

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