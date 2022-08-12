El Paso gardening experts share tips on how to save money on your fall garden

EL PASO, Texas - The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office in El Paso County has several experts on all things garden related. Although we are still in the thick of summer and the yearly monsoon, now is the perfect time to start your fall garden!

If that is something you are thinking about doing this year, you are in luck. The experts shared some great money-saving tips on how to keep your garden running and help you save money in the grocery store.

The first suggestion they made was to install a drip system around the plants in your garden. Drip systems are efficient water conservers and will give your plant the water they need on a watering schedule. That way, you don't have to worry about over-watering or underwatering your crop.

Planting your own garden in the first place is also cost-effective. As inflation continues to impact us all, you would save money by producing your own fruits and veggies versus heading to the stores to buy the expensive products. That being said, let's garden!