El Paso mayoral candidate profile: Calvin Zielsdorf

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: Calvin Zielsdorf

OFFICE YOU SEEK: Mayor

AGE: 37

OCCUPATION: Swim Coach

EDUCATION: Texas A&M University – Agriculture Leadership Education and Communication

FAMILY: Single, never married, 7 month old Pitbull named Zod, yes, General Zod

Number-one campaign focus?

Restructuring our city departments in a way that the attrition rate picks up and to give more El Pasoan’s an opportunity to serve their city will bettering their situation. This will also free up more funding for other services.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I am coming from a different perspective than our past and current mayor are. I am here to serve the community of El Paso for the betterment of the entire city not just a few wealthy developers. I know what its like to work for the city and have firsthand knowledge of what needs to be fixed and how.

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek?

I have worked for the city and did so for 8 1/2 years. Every day I had to make split second decisions that were life and death. I also got see many walks of life which only strengthened my empathy towards our fellow citizens. I’ve also had to rely on teamwork to accomplish goals which is what our city government is…a team. I am ready to work together to lead our city into a future that we should already be living in today.

If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

To be honest, no single ordinance comes to mind. I would need to listen to our fellow citizens to know of any ordinance that is irrelevant and needs to be revoked.

In what ways is City government on the right track, and in what ways does it need to change course?

I honestly think that a couple of District Reps are on the right track by working for their constituents, but the rest of council is led by a subservient leader and does as their compaign donors tell them. Regardless of what their constituents are saying. I believe that our current city does the day to day dealing well but when it comes to real change, we are all left out to dry while wealthy developers get everything they ask for.

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

The first step I will take is to end Executive Sessions. If we are dealing with taxpayer money, then the taxpayers should have all the information that the city gets. Too many times has the council listened to public comment then break for an executive session only to come out and vote against the public’s opinion. I understand that not a lot of citizens can engage in city council meetings on a Tuesday and therefore I would introduce a policy change to have city council meetings on the weekend.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?

Opposed. We need to turn Duranguito into a first of its kind “Area Heritage Campus.” Use those couple of blocks as a interactive history course. Allow people to walk through the Villa stash house, the Chinese laundromat, the Trost Fire Station, and other historical buildings. I am in favor of building the area on the east side of Downtown so we can utilize the entire route of the trolley and bring money to that side of Downtown. Reinvigorate Segundo Barrio with more foot traffic.

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the coronavirus pandemic properly?

No. While I understand that the Texas AG passed down guidelines our Mayor blindly followed. The lack of leadership is astounding. Why not speak with the AG and explain the case to use stringent measures. The mayor should understand our city and how we operate as a community. His “My hands are tied” leadership is weak and has allowed us to be in the situation we are in now.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?

In favor. I have seen the excessive waste of funds by our Police Department. That job is a hard one and so this is not a personal attack but a different view. When in the environment of “not so great” incidents one does build stereotypes because that is all that they see. I would reallocate some of the department’s funds but within the department itself. I would push to hire more CIT members to help officers with their daily to calls and help reduce the pressure on our officers. It is important to note that more funds will become available after all departments are restructured. The goal is to quicken the attrition rate, lower service requirement, give more citizens the opportunity to fresh start in life and to have a more skilled workforce throughout our city. With those freed up funds more social services will be better funded.