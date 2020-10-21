El Paso mayoral candidate profile: Carlos Gallinar

Your Voice, Your Vote

NAME: Carlos Gallinar

OFFICE YOU SEEK: Mayor of El Paso

AGE: 45

OCCUPATION: City Planner; Small Business Owner

EDUCATION: Bel Air High School, EPCC, UTEP, and Rutgers University

FAMILY: Married to Janine and raising two young children in Sunset Heights

Number-one campaign focus?

The Brain Drain is our focus. El Paso continues to have stagnant wages and we are losing more people than any other city in the United States. As Mayor, I will work to diversify our economy to offer higher paying jobs to include solar and renewable energy. I will work with UTEP on a high tech manufacturing industry and create a robust eco-tourism industry that invites visitors to El Paso to spend money in our local economy.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have run a campaign driven by ideas and shared more policy solutions than any other candidate including Public Participation. I am the only candidate that has called for an Open Door policy, and willing to share my calendar with the people of El Paso. Our campaign has been supported by more individual donors and represented by every district in El Paso.

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek?

I have more than 20 years of public service to El Paso. At La Fe Clinic, I built affordable housing and created jobs. At the City of El Paso I led the creation of the award-winning Plan El Paso and changed the way we connect neighborhoods. I have been vocal about the city’s failed response to COVID-19 and advocated for change in leadership at the city manager’s office and police department. Through this campaign, I have engaged with thousands of El Pasoans and have shared more plans than any other candidate. I will fight to increase wages, ensure that El Paso leads on climate change and the green economy, prioritize public health, and stop the brain drain.

If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

I’d revoke that municipal races are non-partisan. Every other local election is partisan, from the County Court to Sheriff Department. It’s time for candidates seeking office at City Hall to disclose their values and political affiliation.

In what ways is City government on the right track, and in what ways does it need to change course?

El Paso needs to prioritize combating the climate crisis and creating high wage jobs. El Paso as the Sun City can lead in solar and renewable energy.

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

I will audit the city’s finances including the quality of life bonds and city’s departments to ensure full transparency and create a property tax structure that is fair and doesn’t bankrupt working families. I have outlined a plan on Public Participation, to bring an Open Door policy to the Mayor’s office. I will host monthly meetings in neighborhoods, change city council meetings to the evening so that working families can participate, and make my calendar accessible to the people of El Paso.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?

Opposed: The past two mayors failed to engage with people of El Paso and residents in the neighborhood. The project is now over budget.

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the coronavirus pandemic properly?

No, this city administration has failed us. It took the city over 140 days to hire a public health director during the worst pandemic of our lives; our Mayor has voted against sharing the clusters, and is not enforcing the emergency orders. We need clarity, direction and leadership at City Hall. As Mayor, the health and safety of El Pasoans will be my top priority.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?