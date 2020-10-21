El Paso mayoral candidate profile: Dean ‘Dino’ Martinez

Your Voice, Your Vote

Number-one campaign focus?

Look after our City's budget, Vets, Police and businesses.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What I can say with absolute, is that our candidates have never served the United States of America. Everyone is expected to serve a nation that

protects you and your family and children.

Relevant experience that qualifies you for the position you seek?

My service to the military, my career of service to the Department of

Defense. Why is it that anyone that completed or is cont. their mayor. That

vets don't really qualify here in El Paso as a politician or home reared in

El Paso Texas or the United States. I've never had anyone here say "Thank

You for your service" except Calvin Zielsdorf.

If you had the chance to revoke one ordinance in El Paso immediately upon taking office, which one would it be?

Flowers, crosses and bikes.

In what ways is City government on the right track, and in what ways does it need to change course?

Stop building parks, pushing for quality of life bonds.

What steps can you or the city council take to increase transparency and the public's understanding about what's going on in the city?

Never close doors when using taxes upon contracting work.

Are you in favor or opposed to the construction of the downtown arena in the Duranguito District?

NO!!! Leave history alone. Stop tearing down our History of El

Paso!

Do you think local health and city officials have responded to the coronavirus pandemic properly?

Yes, as best as they have with Intelligence(medical) safety.

Are you in favor of diverting some police department funding, reallocating it toward local social programs?